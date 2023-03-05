The first world treaty that better protects the oceans finally came around on Saturday night after seventeen years of tug-of-war. With the so-called High Seas Convention, 30 percent of the sea must be protected area by 2030.

“I looked at my phone last night and couldn’t believe the news. It really gave me goosebumps that it had worked out,” says Tom Grayen, Greenpeace campaign manager. In terms of importance, what was finally agreed after a last marathon meeting at the United Nations in New York is comparable to the Paris Climate Agreement. ,,This can be the basis for the oceans, what Paris is for the climate,” says Gijs.

At present, only 1 percent of international waters are protected. More than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by seas and oceans. Two thirds of these are the unprotected 'high seas' that fall outside the legislation of the countries bordering the water. Rules apply to the so-called territorial waters (up to 12 nautical miles or 22.2 kilometers off the coast) and the exclusive economic zones (200 nautical miles or 370 km deep). Everything beyond has degenerated into a kind of 'water Wild West' in which all possible operators can go about their business undisturbed. Greyen: ,,You can actually do whatever you want on the high seas. You can drill through it, you can drag nets through it, you can pollute the water. You can actually do anything there, but you can't protect it. There is already a lot of overfishing, warming and acidification of the water due to climate change, there is pollution and deep-sea mining is threatening in the short term. And that while we have to protect the oceans, also because more than half of the oxygen we breathe in and out comes from the ocean."

Actress Jane Fonda, here at the UN, has been campaigning for the treaty for years. © AP



To recover

In seven years’ time, 30 percent of that open sea must therefore be protected so that underwater life is preserved and can also recover. Fishing, shipping and deep-sea mining will be restricted in those protected areas.

According to Greyen, an important step has now been taken and the foundation has been laid for actually being able to monitor protected areas in a part of the ocean that is now no man's land. In addition, agreements have been made about the exploitation and protection of the barely opened treasure trove of genetic diversity that can be used, for example, for the production of future medicines. There will be a fair distribution of the proceeds between rich and poor countries.

Sustainable management can transform the oceans into an inexhaustible source of food, energy and raw materials, experts have been saying for years. The 'historic treaty' also contains agreements on comprehensive environmental impact assessments. Greyen: ,,We always tend to think from a specific sector, for example from the fishing or shipping industry. But nature has to deal with everything from acidification to underwater noise to overfishing to pollution and so on. We can now look at this from an ecosystem approach, as it should be." So don't just look at parts of the problem, but look at the whole and then do something about it.

The detailed consequences of the treaty will become apparent in the coming years. The European Union has already pledged 40 billion euros as a contribution to the further handling and implementation of the agreement.