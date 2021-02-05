Google’s smartphones will be able to measure the heart rate

Google Pixel users will soon be able to measure their heart rate and breathing rate through the cameras of their smart devices, the tech giant announced Wednesday.

Users will be able to view this information through the “Google Fit” health application from March, thanks to steps that are simply parallel to the “selfie” image, without the need for medical equipment or hours connected to the Internet.

Thanks to the “machine learning” technology (“machine learning”) that Google’s engineers have come up with, users will only need to open the “Google Fit” application, as the camera detects light chest movements, up and down, from which it detects the pace of breathing.

The heart rate is measured based on subtle changes in skin color, which are caused by the flow of newly oxygenated blood from the heart to the rest of the body.

Users only have to place their fingertips on their phone’s lenses, which triggers the flash, and the app will issue its assessment of the number of heartbeats per minute.

“A variety of skin colors were taken into account in the study,” said an engineer at Google Health, Jining Jan. “Although our technology is designed for luxury purposes, the margins for error in it are within the limits of equipment margins approved by the US Food and Drug Administration,” she added.

It is expected that these new tools will become available on Google phones running the Android operating system in the coming months.