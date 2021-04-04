It does not matter if you are a fan of iPhone or prefer any other device with Android operating system. There is a problem that annoys any user: power consumption. Although many of the phones on the market today manage to last all day, the battery life is never enough. In addition, it degrades over time.

Luckily, Google revealed a trick to make the life of the cell phone, before recharging it, last longer. It’s as simple as putting the device in “dark mode” whenever possible.

It’s a trick that experts have talked about for a long time. However, there is a detail: the screen must be OLED. Today the vast majority of mobiles use this type of screen, even the iPhone X.

Google has studied, according to BRG, the power consumption in phones in normal mode and in dark mode and the result is that with maximum brightness level, dark always wins out on OLED displays. And it is that in this type of screens, each pixel lights up independently, which makes it easier to preserve the battery in dark mode.

The iPhone 12 also has an OLED screen. Photo: Reuters

In addition, the technology company showed a comparison between its Pixel device and the iPhone 7 where it shows that in dark mode, your phone lasts longer than Apple’s with the same mode. And is that the latter has an LCD screen. On the other hand, all the Pixels, from the Pixel 3, come equipped with OLED screens, like the Galaxy S or the Samsung Note and the iPhone X, XS and XS Max.

Google admitted that it is a mistake to impose white as the predominant color for some applications. The user interface of Apple’s iPhone, meanwhile, is also loaded with white, and there is also no dedicated dark mode on the iPhone.

Interestingly, Apple released a dark mode for Mac, although all Macs have LCD screens, which means it doesn’t help battery life. Samsung phones, meanwhile, will get a dark mode through the One UI update.

More tips and recommendations



Ideally, keep the battery between 40% and 80% charged. Photo: pxhere.com

Put the phone in Airplane Mode speeds up battery charging by not using hardware resources to search for networks and notifications.

Charge the phone without the case. The more heat is dissipated within the battery, the more likely there is long-term damage.

What is indicated is keep the battery between 40 and 80% most of the timeas it is the sweet spot to promote your longevity.

Always recommended use original charger, provided with that equipment. This is because they vary depending on the amount of voltage and amperage it delivers. If one is used that is not indicated for that equipment, it can generate slower loads or even an increase in temperature.

A damaged phone can last between 400 and 500 cycles, which is equivalent to about 2 years. Instead, if it is maintained well, it can reach between 750 and 1,000 cycles, which is 3 or 4 years.

With information from La Vanguardia.

