Waymo, a subsidiary of the Alphabet holding company, launches its self-driving taxi service in Los Angeles, one of the most difficult cities for traffic conditions with endless freeways, legendary traffic jams and an incredible number of cars with obvious shortcomings related to public transport. Waymo is already active in two other US cities: Phoenix and San Francisco, and large-scale commercial services based on self-driving vehicles are competing with other industry giants such as Amazon’s Zoox, Argo AI (Ford / Volkswagen) and Cruise (General Motors and Honda). The streets of Los Angeles are not uncharted territory for Waymo’s vehicles, the company has been mapping the various neighborhoods of the city, including downtown Los Angeles and the Miracle Mile, since 2019. Vehicle operations will extend at the moment. of the launch, expected no earlier than 6 months, also in the Koreatown, Santa Monica, Westwood and West Hollywood districts.

Los Angeles represents “an estimated $ 2 billion market opportunity,” according to the Google group company currently facing the bureaucracy required by California state laws, according to which AV companies must obtain a permit from the State Department of Motor Vehicles to test self-driving vehicles on public roads. It is unlikely that we will soon see these vehicles on Italian roads, even if giant steps have been taken recently at least with respect to the legislation. In fact, on 14 July 2022, article 34 bis of the Vienna Convention on road traffic, signed by the member states of the European Union, came into force. According to the new legislation, the circulation of self-driving vehicles is allowed on European roads even if each state will now have to implement and regulate the general European standard according to its own legislative framework. The legislator will necessarily have to address all those issues, from data protection to liability in the event of accidents that currently remain excluded from the regulation.