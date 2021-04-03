John Krafcik headed Waymo for more than five years. The company is considered particularly advanced in robot car development. With the help of investors, he has made the manufacturer more independent from Google. A dual leadership takes over.

D.he robot car company Waymo gets a dual leadership. Long-time boss John Krafcik announced his retirement on Friday. Tekedra Mawakana, who was most recently responsible for operational business, and the previous chief developer, Dmitri Dolgov, are now in charge. Waymo emerged from Google’s robot car project and is now a sister company of the internet giant under the umbrella of the Alphabet holding company.

Krafcik joined Google in 2015 and managed the spin-off into an independent company. The now 59-year-old manager brought experience from the classic automotive industry with him: He was active at Ford and Hyundai, among others. During his term of office, strategic decisions were made, such as the decision to retire the prototype of an electric two-seater developed at Google and to rely entirely on the offer of software for autonomous driving to automakers.

Waymo also became less dependent on Alphabet last year when it raised billions of dollars from outside investors. The company is considered particularly advanced in the development of self-driving cars and is operating a test robotaxi service in a suburb of the city of Phoenix in the American state of Arizona. In addition, work is being carried out on a freight service with autonomous trucks. Krafcik gave no reasons for his departure in a blog entry.