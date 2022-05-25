Since launching in five US cities in 2007, Google Street View cars have been circling the globe, using roof-mounted cameras to map more than 10 million miles of imagery – images that have been stitched together to build a visual map of much of the world. of the world.

However, while these cameras have made it possible for Google to capture many distant places, they tend to be bulky, cumbersome and require a lot of computing power that must be added inside Street View cars.

On Tuesday, Google unveiled a new Street View camera that it believes will make it much easier to take pictures of the world, particularly in remote locations such as small islands and mountain tops. The camera weighs 450 grams (about a tenth of the weight of the current camera plus all the electronics the existing camera requires); it is modular so it can be customized with different sensors when needed; and it can be quickly attached to the top of a car’s trunk without needing the car to be customized (which will allow you to connect it to many other types of cars).

Like the current Street View camera, it includes seven individual cameras, each with a 20-megapixel sensor, so you can capture 140-megapixel panoramic images.

Last week, Google gave an exclusive look at the new camera in the company’s Street View garage in Mountain View, California, along with a tour of the variety of cameras and vehicles that Street View has used over the years.

The camera is cute – even for a surveillance device. It’s about the size of a small cat or dog, and its top is blue, with a white circle around each of its large camera lenses (which look like big bug eyes).

Some cutouts in the plastic make it look, from certain angles, like a small mustache. Most of its oblong body is silver, with two black handles for easy carrying (which, of course, also look like tiny arms).

Maria Biggs, who leads the team that designed and built the new camera, said her team was trying to make the camera so portable that it could be shipped alone, rather than with an entire car, to different locations where it could be transported. connected to cars. To do this, electronics that would normally fit into the back seat of a Street View car were fitted to the new camera. Biggs said that to shrink the camera’s electronics, her team designed power and processing boards smaller than the size of her hand. It can be powered by a car or directly connected to a battery.

Over the past 15 years, Google Street View has also connected its cameras to many other things besides cars – think snowmobiles, bicycles, backpacks and even sheep – in its efforts to capture places that are also off-road. (The sheep were part of an effort started by Faroese residents in 2016 to gather photos for Street View of the archipelago’s numerous islands.) Biggs said the portability of the new camera will make it useful for these other types of photos and will allow it to take photos in more remote locations more often.

The Street View team is testing the new camera near its Mountain View headquarters and plans to start using it widely within the next year.