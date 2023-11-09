The magic editor on the Google Pixel 8 Pro mobile phone seems to do just that: magic. It allows you to modify what appears in a photo in a matter of seconds—from the sky to the sea water—, eliminate people who surplus in the image, change the size of any element and even modify the faces of the protagonists. Generative artificial intelligence aims to revolutionize photo editing, but it also carries some risks and raises some ethical dilemmas, such as whether our photos are increasingly fake.

Most mobile phones on the market allow you to edit photographs by altering, for example, luminosity, contrast or brightness. But the Google Pixel 8 goes one step further: users can add or remove any element from an image. Jennifer S. Mills, a psychologist at York University in Canada, explains that even before photo editing, most people chose to keep or display photos that showed them from a more flattering angle or with better lighting. “We have always selected our photos. But this new technology [de los Pixel 8]However, it takes us quite far from the reality of the moment. “We are inventing things that never existed,” says Mills, who has conducted several studies on the impact of social media and physical appearance on mental health.

“Remove distractions, move subjects, or enhance backgrounds,” Google suggests when using the magic editor for the first time. Editing options change depending on the photo. For example, if there is sky in the image, the tool offers a specific function to edit it and add or remove clouds. Another option called “golden hour” allows you to change the lighting. If there is a river or the sea, the magic editor suggests the “water” option, which is used to modify the flow, generate waves or change its color.

In general, the magic editor allows you to turn a boring image into a more interesting one. While the results are quite good, the Mountain View company acknowledges that the magic editor “is in an early stage and may not always offer adequate results.” In the tests carried out by this newspaper with the Pixel 8 Pro, when editing a photograph of the Manzanares River in Madrid, some imperfections are seen because the system does not recognize some areas where there is water.

Photograph of the Manzanares River edited with the Google Pixel 8 Pro. GO

In some photographs, the mobile phone suggests the “stylized” function, which offers artistic results. While some look like real works of art, others incorporate new colors, more vegetation or even snow into the image. Furthermore, if one or more people appear in the photo, the mobile usually offers portrait mode, which automatically blurs the background of the image. This function is reminiscent of the one released by the iPhone 15, which allows you to activate or deactivate portrait mode in any photo once taken.

The “stylized” feature suggests several artistic results. GO

The magic editor can be used both with photographs taken from the Pixel 8 Pro and with others taken with another mobile phone or screenshots. Of course, it only works if they are saved in the cloud. When you select any of these options, the phone recommends four edited images and allows you to save any of them. If the user is not convinced by any of them, they can choose to obtain new results.

Google’s magic editor also allows you to select any object in an image and change its position or dimension. For example, the user can make those who appear in a photo much larger. The results are quite good. Although a person who uses Photoshop can perform many of these functions, the surprising thing about Google’s mobile phone is that it allows you to do it in a matter of seconds without having advanced knowledge of photo editing.

The girl who appears in the photo, changed in size and position. GO

From deleting people to changing faces

The Pixel 6 released a tool dreamed of by many instagramers: the magic eraser. This tool is now more sophisticated. It uses generative artificial intelligence to magically make any person or object that ruins a photo disappear as if by magic. By clicking on “magic eraser”, the user can manually choose what to delete from the image. The phone also automatically suggests whether you want to delete, for example, people leaving in the background — a function that could be useful for those sightseeing in crowded places. Although the results leave more than one with their mouths open, sometimes a mistake suggests that the photograph has been edited.

One of the most striking functions of the new Google mobile is the one that allows change the face of those who appear in an image. To do so, it is necessary to have taken several similar photographs. Then, just activate the “best version” option. The mobile suggests different options taking into account the previously captured images and reconstructs the face with artificial intelligence. That is, if someone appears with their eyes closed, you could choose their face in a similar photo in which they appear with their eyes open or if in one image they smile and in another they stick out their tongue or pout, it is possible to select any version.

Natalia del Cerro and Elena L. Villalvilla in the same photograph with the “best version” feature. GO

The results are spectacular. In most cases, it is undetectable that the photograph has been edited and it would even be difficult to discern which is the original shot. Something that transports users to a scenario in which they probably have to decide if what they see in an image is completely real, including in those photographs they have taken at some point of their family and friends. It is still too early to know if these edited images could change users’ authentic memories.

The risks of a “magical” edition

The magic editor raises several dilemmas about the authenticity and credibility of online images, in addition to the fact that it could be used to manipulate photos and misinform, Claudia Pradas Gallardo, a psychology professional, points out an obvious risk: disconnection from reality. “The objective of the photographs at the beginning was to portray a reality in the most reliable way possible. Currently, this objective has been distorting at the same pace as the images themselves: filters that give you a small nose and huge lips, apps to modify your body figure, and now an option to choose the best smile from a photo carousel and implement it in an image,” he points out.

Pradas believes that these types of tools could affect users’ self-esteem: “It is increasingly difficult to build bridges between what we see in the mirror and what is in our photo gallery. This causes an effect that we can call dysmorphia”. With filters and other photo editing, some people can create a new image of themselves online that they feel better about. “The problem is reality, because when we look in the mirror we will be the same person as always,” explains Enric Soler, collaborating professor of Psychology and Educational Sciences Studies at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC).

For Adrian Gimeno, psychologist and psychotherapist specialized in eating disorders, these new options “follow the line that social networks and the entire image universe began decades ago: that of building perfect and ideal images in the minds of others and of ourselves.” And he adds: “The problem is that with so many options to ‘improve’ what we are, we are becoming a society with serious difficulties in accepting and enjoying what there is and that inevitably leads us to live with a feeling of frustration and constant dissatisfaction.” .

To those people who want to use this magical photo editing, Gimeno advises them to enjoy it but without forgetting an important question: “Just because something seems perfect does not make it perfect. There is nothing wrong with putting a filter on a photo or modifying it because you want to look different, but when this becomes a necessity because reality hurts in one way or another, modifying it in the images will not make the experience change,” he says. .

Pradas insists that it does not intend to “demonize social networks” or the magical edition of the Google Pixel. But he considers it important to remember “who we are and where we come from.” “We are human beings: made of flesh and blood, some of us look horribly wrong in photos, some of us have wrinkles, gray hair, stretch marks, a yellower tooth or an eye that is more droopy than the other. That makes us unique and what is really worrying is to point out these singularities as something negative and to change,” he concludes.

