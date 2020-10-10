Google has made the Gmail Go app available on the Play Store. This Android app of Google can be downloaded by all Android users. Let us know that it is the light version of the Gmail app and is specially made for smartphones coming with low-end specifications and Android Go Edition. Google has increased the range of phones that download and use the new Gmail Go app.According to a report by GizmoChina, the Gmail Go app is currently available to all Android users. And it can be downloaded and used without any problems.

All features in the Light Gmail Go app are the same as the main Gmail app and users will get the same experience. But it does not have some heavy visual elements that are available in the original Gmail app. The new Light Gmail app does not have a Meet button facing down on the screen, meaning Google Meat Integration will not be available.

If you look at the overall look of the Gmail Go app, it is cleaner than the large-sized Gmail app. If you are using the main Gmail app, then you may find the new Gmail Go app a bit strange. But the Lite app is designed keeping in mind smartphones with less RAM.

The Gmail Go app has a smart inbox so that you can focus on incoming emails from family and friends. Social and promotional email can be categorized separately. Gmail Go blocks spam before it arrives in the inbox. Multiple account support is also available in this app and 15GB free storage is offered with the Gmail Go app.