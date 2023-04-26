Insider: folding smartphone Google Pixel Fold will receive a Tensor chip and two OLED screens

The first folding smartphone from Google will receive two screens and two processors. About it in the video on my YouTubeThe well-known insider Jon Prosser said on the channel.

The blogger referred to an insider at the company, according to which the Google Pixel Fold smartphone will be announced at the Google I / O event, which will be held on May 10. The device will have two chips – the main Tensor processor of the second generation and the Titan M2 chip, which will be responsible for security and data encryption. The gadget will be equipped with 12 gigabytes of RAM.

According to the disclosed characteristics, the phone will receive an external 5.8-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2092×1080 pixels at a frequency of 120 hertz. The internal OLED display will have a 7.6-inch diagonal, a resolution of 2208×1840 pixels and support a frequency of 120 hertz. The main camera of the device will receive lenses with a resolution of 48, 10.8 and 10.8 megapixels with support for five times optical zoom. On the front panel will be a camera with a resolution of 9.5 megapixels.

According to the source, Pixel Fold will be equipped with a battery that will allow the device to work for about 24 hours. Also, the device will receive support for “extreme” power saving mode with autonomy up to 72 hours.

John Prosser said that the first folding gadget from Google will be released in two versions. The model with 256 gigabytes of internal memory will be priced at $1,799 or about 145,000 rubles, the version with 512 gigabytes of internal memory will cost $1,919 or about 156,000 rubles.

Earlier, an insider said that the Google Pixel Fold will be valued at a minimum of $1,700. The foldable device will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is priced at $1,799 in the US.