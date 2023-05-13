These days Google I/O 2023 has taken place, the event where the company presents its news for next year and which, on this occasion, has been dominated by the landing of AI in all its products, from Google Maps to Gmail passing by photos and, of course, by your search engine. The motto of the presentation has been “Making AI helpful for everyone” (making AI something useful for everyone), which actually means that Artificial Intelligence becomes mandatory for everyone. According to the company, next year AI will be at the center of all our interactions and, in addition, the block of information generated by AI will have a predominant position, although AI responses will be accompanied by links to official sources.

Our experience as users is clear: the information search engine we use the most is Google. And its algorithm prioritizes the information for us and rewards some content over others with criteria that serve, above all, the commercial interests of the company. We have experienced a clear example with YouTube. Thus, in the last decade, Google favored the positioning of any video published on YouTube (owned by the company) over the players of televisions, platforms or newspapers. The result? When a medium, brand or creator wanted to publish a video, they had to choose between creating it on YouTube or betting on a player that did not rank well in the most used search engine on the planet. So the majority agreed not only to work under Google’s rules but to pay for it, since the platform takes a percentage of the advertising revenue that any video can generate.

For the rest, what happened with the videos had already happened before with the textual information. Since its appearance, Google chose which news to show in the first places and which to bury in its list, rewarding the design of the information that the company has determined over journalistic rigor. So many outlets have specialized in creating SEO (Search Engine Optimization) content, designed with the sole objective of ranking on your search engine. So what will happen if the Google search engine bets on AI? Will the media turn to creating information with AI with the same enthusiasm that they previously devoted to SEO?

Well, the next thing is that the Google search engine is going to integrate information created by AI into the first search position, which will mean a leap in our way of relating to information. And although the consequences of integrating AI too quickly into our lives could be detrimental to the future of millions of workers and raise conflicts with the veracity of some information or images —Geoffrey Hinton, former vice president of Engineering at Google, does not stop warning about the risks of AI since his resignation—, the company seems determined to consolidate its monopoly before stopping to think about the future of humanity. However, it is too soon to know how AI will impact information. What we do know is that Google has economic interests in its large-scale dissemination (it has just launched Bard, the AI ​​that will compete with ChatGPT) and it would be naive to think that its commitment does not entail a business plan. What is extraordinary is that no government has been able to draw up the social, legal and economic plan that should accompany a change of these dimensions.

