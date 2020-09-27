D.he diploma – gone. The photo album from Saxon Switzerland – gone. My favorite band’s album – gone. It feels strange as more and more of the thousands of files on my computer disappear. After a few minutes my computer was swept clean. With just a few clicks, I have cut it off from my digital world.

A large part of this digital world belongs to Google – more precisely, Google Drive, the virtual hard drive of the US company. There I saved over 800 gigabytes of data. Every file that I change on my laptop ends up on Google within seconds.

This is useful because none of them would fit on my computer and I can access them from anywhere. But now, when I want to do without all products, services and offers from Google for a week, the motto is: Above all, I am dataless.

Anyone who is on the Internet knows Google primarily as the Search engine. The global market share for computers and laptops was 75 percent, and 89 percent for cell phones. The remaining shares are shared by Microsoft services Bing and Yahoo! There are no real competitors.

Google’s 22nd birthday

Now Google celebrates its 22nd birthday with a doodle. One can only say: Congratulations. And you have to realize: Google is a power.

But there is much more to Google than that. The Google Chrome browser, the Google Maps map service, which I also use for route planning, and some of my e-mails are managed via Gmail. In my apartment, a Google speaker connected to the Internet is playing music: The video platform YouTube has been part of Google since 2006, and 1.9 billion people watch videos there every month.

In October 2015, the universe, which was founded in 1998, was restructured, since then the listed US holding Alphabet Inc. has been the parent company of this collection of companies. The company’s sales are increasing – from around 55 billion US dollars in 2013 to over 136 billion last year. With a brand value of 309 billion US dollars, Google is currently one of the most valuable corporations in the world, according to the BrandZ database.

To make sure that I don’t accidentally get lost in the Google universe, I also uninstall all Google programs on my devices and switch my search engine. From now on, the Microsoft service Bing will provide me with information in everyday life, plus the in-house Apple map service, and I am also looking for other applications for messages and videos.

I also have to take action in my apartment. I pull the plug on my Google speaker, also the Siri voice assistant, built into the iPhone, MacBook and the Apple speaker HomePod must be silent – the Google databases have been used for the assistant since 2017.

The replacement services won’t change that much for me at first. But I’m more aware of how much Google has crept into our everyday lives. Saturday afternoon, weekend planning with friends – we are looking for a burger restaurant in Berlin. “Googel quickly,” I say. I cannot banish the services from common language so quickly. “I’ll have a quick look at Google Maps” or “I’ll look for instructions on YouTube”, these kinds of sentences slip out again and again during my fasting period.

Even if I bypass it. “Googling” has been in the Duden dictionary since 2004. Recorded at the same time with words such as “can deposit” or “cuckoo child”. A new, queasy feeling of lack of data now accompanies me through everyday life. Certificate of completion, rental agreement and the like are no longer on my desk on my computer, but on a Google server. I don’t know exactly where – nor can I estimate how safe they are there. Even though I do without the services, I still have to rely on Google.

But the real escape from Google is even more complicated. And it begins with a question: How does the Google search engine actually know what is available on the Internet? And how does Google determine which results are shown to me when I enter the keyword “news”? The answer seems very simple: Google is watching the Internet – and me. But how? To understand how deeply Google is anchored in almost all Internet sites in the world, you have to understand how the company’s primary task works: the search engine.

In order to answer users’ questions as quickly as possible, Google needs to know every corner of the Internet. So it has to examine all offers on the net and assess the benefits for surfers. For this, Google uses the so-called Googlebot – a program that crawls across websites like a spider every day and transfers information to Google’s master database.

So is there no escape?

For Google’s program, gathering knowledge is a billions of dollars a day. Only websites that have been saved in this so-called index can then appear in the search results. If a page works technically flawlessly, offers useful content and the Googlebot discovers suitable keywords, the probability of being displayed particularly prominently in a search increases.

The exact placement is regulated by the Google algorithm, feared by many website operators. In order to arouse his interest, providers on the Internet are therefore installing certain Google services directly on their homepages. Because Google collects and knows so much about operators and users, the company has earned a dubious reputation as a data octopus in recent years.

So is there no escape from the tech giant? In a practical test on the Internet, many pages do not look as if Google applications are being used here. But the secret lies in the so-called source code of almost every website. This is a programming language that can be read and edited by humans – the heart of a website.

Many news sites have included Googlebot News in this source code, for example – a program that ensures that the latest articles are displayed in users’ hit lists as quickly as possible. Countless providers also use the Google Analytics program – a service with which the volume of traffic on a website can be recorded.

Google is everywhere

I want to know whether Google is really hidden on any website: The “Zufallslink.de” program allows me to be taken to any of thousands of websites. I land on the website of a young fashion designer, on the NATO homepage and the website of an African school. I also look at the source code there. The result: whether as the basis for the entire page, as an administrator for keywords or even in the form of a font – Google is in everywhere.

My last hope is the Chinese search engine Baidu. It is the market leader in the People’s Republic because most of the Google services there are blocked by the government. On the world map, I choose one of the northernmost corners of the country – there is the independent city of Fujin, just before the border with Russia. While services from Google are hidden in the source code of various other search results, the local city administration is finally quiet.

At least one can still “rely” on the Chinese state: I don’t understand a single character, but I managed to escape from Google.

Nevertheless, the result is sobering: There is actually no escape from Google on the Internet. Anyone who wants to bypass the US company would have to erase the Internet – or become a digital hermit forever. In 2019 that is impossible.

