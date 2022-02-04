The company would have already spoken with other important companies in the sector such as Capcom or Bungie.

Stadia has not been the successful project that Google expected. After closing its development studios and announcing an even more serious approach to the project, it still hasn’t become the platform that was so promised. The creators are clear that there is still much to offer through this initiative, especially if we look at the technology that drives her. Therefore, from Google they would be looking for partners to take advantage of all the goodness of Stadia.

Google would have already spoken with Bungie and Capcom, among othersThis is confirmed by a report from Business Insider, which has compiled information about this movement according to statements from people related to the project. As you read in your article, Stadia’s technology could open up possibilities for various ideas in the sector, and that is why Google would be offering its services as broadcast platform cloud gaming under the name of ‘Google Stream‘.

According to the mentioned text, the company would have already started a conversation with some powerful companies in the sector. Bungie would be one of them, which is supposedly interested in its own streaming platform, and they have proposed to Capcom the idea of ​​streaming demos of their games through Internet browsers. An agreement that has gone ahead is the AT&Twhich has allowed its customers to play Batman: Arkham Knight for free from their browsers.

Of course, Google refuses to abandon Stadia and has already carried out various movements with which keep the platform moving. This has allowed it to evolve in two different ways, both with video games and with the technology of the same project. Without giving specific details about its plans, it remains to be seen how Stadia and its technology develop with this new step.

More about: Google and Stadia.