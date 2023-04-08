The smartphone industry is increasingly competitive, and that is something that large technology companies are very aware of, so Google has announced that it will implement the android cell phones a function that, until now, had been exclusive to the iPhone.

No one can deny the increasingly growing rivalry between the Android operating systems and iOSbeing so that in 2022, Apple practically managed to “pass over” the rest of the companies, since it placed 8 of its smartphones in the list of the 10 best sellers during the past year.

And it is that there are exclusive functions and tools of the iPhone that mean that there are not a few people who, despite having to pay more than for most other cell phones with Play Storethey decide to purchase their new devices with iOS.

Now, one of the most outstanding features of the iPhone, that is, the possibility of finding an Apple device without having to be turned on and connected to the Internet, would be coming to smartphones with the Android operating system in the future.

Google announces novelty for Android phones.

For quite some time, Android and iPhone users have been able to locate their cell phones when they have been lost or, even worse, stolen, using an online service that connects with the smartphone’s GPS.

This is how the tool “Find my device” Android allows phone owners to track their lost or stolen device after they’ve logged into their Google account and enabled “Find my device.” After being enabled, the person can know the location of their device from any web browser.

However, unlike “Find my device” of Apple, is that the system used by cell phones with a Play Store does not work when the device in question is turned off, while those of the apple company do.

This is because Android devices use “Google Play Services”technology that only works when the device is turned on and connected to the internet.

For its part, “Find my device” makes use of iCloud to track the device, which means iPhone owners can see the last known location before it was turned off. Likewise, if the device turns on and connects to the internet, the tool will send a notification to the owner to let them know that it has been found.

In this context, it has emerged that Google is working to improve the “Find my device” function, so that the tracking of the cell phone does not stop even when it is turned off.

This improvement will make it possible for users to send a sound signal to the device so that it will ring when it is turned on, which means that if it is lost or stolen and it turns off, the owner will have a chance to find it.