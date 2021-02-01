Although the Google Pixel smartphones have managed to remain one of the most interesting options on the market, it seems that the company still does not find that small factor that really manages to launch it to success. Although this might be about to change with Your entry into the still immature foldable smartphone market.

As they have shared since WindowsUnited, have just been discovered a number of Google patents in which one of the most important elements for these folding phones is described: the hinge. And it is that as we have seen with Samsung and Xiaomi, it seems that Google has not finished deciding on whether to opt for an inward and outward folding design.

On the one hand, the first patent shows an inward-facing screen is offered as a more “traditional” or “conservative” concept. Features a deep pocket inside the hinge to accommodate a large fold radius for the flexible display that does not disappear to the outside when the device is fully open, leaving a prominent raised hinge section even when open.

On the other hand, your second design presents an outward folding screen, making use of a multi-segment hinge. As Google explains in its document: «In a general aspect, a hinge mechanism may include a plurality of hinge segments, arranged in a row, each hinge segment including a bushing formed in the hinge segment, and a joint assembly including a plurality of hinges, each of the plurality hinges being configured to movably couple a pair of segments adjacent hinge of the plurality of hinge segments, so that the pair of adjacent hinge segments can move relative to each other«.

Thus, it should be noted that both designs were patented last July, although these documents have not been published until a few days ago. This could mean that Google would have been working for the last half year on the development of a foldable Pixel, being able to join the next announcement of the Google Pixel 5 Pro expected for this year.