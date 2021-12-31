Google he would be working on new ones smart glasses for the augmented reality, according to what was reported by the New York Times in a long article dedicated to the news coming from the big technology companies.

Google has not commented on the leak and the NYT has not provided many details on the matter, apart from specifying that the new device would be the first result of the acquisition of the Canadian company. North, dating back to June 2020.

At the time North was about to launch the Focals 2.0, smart glasses with retinal display and holographic projector, capable of displaying various information in real time. Many companies showed interest in acquiring North, but Google eventually prevailed. Focals 2.0 never hit the market, but Google likely used the technology for its future product.

The goal should be to have more affordable smart glasses, given that the price of Focals 1.0 was not really affordable for everyone (it cost $ 1,000, then dropped to 599). It’s hard to say when Google will unveil its cards. You will probably know more in the course of the 2022, even if it is not taken for granted that this is the case.