Google's brand new Find My Device system for tracking lost items will be available in the next few days, as announced last summer.

The long-awaited debut of Google's “Find My Device” network appears to be imminent. According to what was reported in an email sent to a currently limited number of Android users, it would be a matter of days before Google finally activates the function.

It will be based on data intercepted from the millions of devices of its operating system locate the location of lost phones and accessoriessimilar to what happens with other existing tracking technologies. The new system, in line with the famous “Where” by Apple, will become the standard for locating smartphones and more, taking advantage of the “Bluetooth ping” coming from them.

Google communication Google introduces the Find My Device network As reported by 9to5Google, Big G's email informs users of receiving a notification on their device when the function is activated.

It will be possible, if desired, to opt not to join the project via a link in the communication; however, at the moment, it seems that the first to receive the message were users in the United States and Canada. See also Star Comics: the first announcements from COMICON Naples 2023 Unlike the current “Find My Device”, which requires active geolocation and data or Wi-Fi connectivity, the new Find My Device will allow Android smartphones to share your location even offline.

This will be done through the secure and encrypted use of Bluetooth, ensuring your privacy is secure.

The system will also support devices that are not compatible with the current system, such as headsets, tablets and other devices from the Android ecosystem and compatible with Fast Pair, such as headphones and trackers.