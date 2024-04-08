Google's brand new Find My Device system for tracking lost items will be available in the next few days, as announced last summer.
The long-awaited debut of Google's “Find My Device” network appears to be imminent.
According to what was reported in an email sent to a currently limited number of Android users, it would be a matter of days before Google finally activates the function.
It will be based on data intercepted from the millions of devices of its operating system locate the location of lost phones and accessoriessimilar to what happens with other existing tracking technologies.
The new system, in line with the famous “Where” by Apple, will become the standard for locating smartphones and more, taking advantage of the “Bluetooth ping” coming from them.
Google communication
As reported by 9to5Google, Big G's email informs users of receiving a notification on their device when the function is activated.
It will be possible, if desired, to opt not to join the project via a link in the communication; however, at the moment, it seems that the first to receive the message were users in the United States and Canada.
Unlike the current “Find My Device”, which requires active geolocation and data or Wi-Fi connectivity, the new Find My Device will allow Android smartphones to share your location even offline.
This will be done through the secure and encrypted use of Bluetooth, ensuring your privacy is secure.
The system will also support devices that are not compatible with the current system, such as headsets, tablets and other devices from the Android ecosystem and compatible with Fast Pair, such as headphones and trackers.
An eagerly awaited announcement
Some Android users have already noticed the appearance of the new “Find your devices offline” setting in the latest beta version of Google Play Services, suggesting that we are very close to the official rollout.
The announcement of the expansion of the Find My Device network was first made by Google during I/O 2023.
However, the launch was delayed pending Apple's release of unknown tracker warnings for all tracking devices, not just limited to AirTags.
As already known, Apple is preparing to adopt a broader anti-stalking specification in iOS 17.5.
Find My Device will allow users to manually run a scan to locate unknown trackersincluding Apple AirTags, which may have been paired with your device, showing the first detected location on the map.
#Google #turn #Find #Device #network #starting #week
Leave a Reply