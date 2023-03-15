Madrid. Google announced the implementation of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in its Workspace office application offering, which will begin testing in Docs and Gmail.

The tech company will begin applying generative AI with a “select group of people” in Docs and Gmail this month before making the new tools publicly available. The idea is to bring this technology to the Workspace suite of applications.

AI-powered writing tools in Docs and Gmail will help people “get started” by instantly generating a draft just by suggesting a topic to work on. It will also help refine and edit the text with your suggestions.

In Gmail, in addition, you can try “a new tone, more fun”, with the option called “I feel lucky”, as the company explains in a press release.

This generative AI can also be applied to Slides, in which it will generate images, audio and videos automatically; spreadsheets to transform raw data into insights and analyze with autocomplete, build formulas, and categorize in context; Meet, to produce new scenarios and write notes, and Chat, where you’ll enable workflows.