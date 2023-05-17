Google offers its users an unimaginable amount of services and most of the time at no cost. Surely you also have a Gmail account or actively browse YouTube. Millions and millions of users have free access to these two and many other services which obviously involve a large cost in terms of maintenance. We are here today to talk of inactive accounts.

Google will start deleting accounts that have been inactive for more than 2 years!

Probably keeping the servers that host all the data of us users standing is a titanic undertaking economically speaking. Starting from this trivial concept, it is not difficult for me to understand the reason for today’s decision taken by Google: the company has announced that will remove accounts that have been inactive for more than two years. Obviously, it will be a fairly large amount of time before the company implements this decision. In the best of cases, we’ll talk about it again at the end of the year.

But it is still interesting to try to understand something already now: first of all what is meant by inactive accounts? For now there is no official explanation. Quite simply, it could be accounts that have not accessed any type of service for two years. Anyway, Google also justifies itself by claiming that all of this will also guarantee greater security:

“If an account isn’t used for a long time, its chances of being compromised go up a lot. This happens because forgotten or unattended accounts often rely on old or reused passwords that may have been stolen, don’t have two-factor authentication turned on, and receive fewer security checks from the user.”

In short, an explanation that makes sense. We will definitely keep you updated! Still with regard to Google, have you also encountered this problem with your Pixel?