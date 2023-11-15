Tech giant Google is preparing for a major cleanup effort aimed at eliminating inactive email accounts on Gmail. This important step follows an announcement made by the company last May, establishing that starting December 1, 2023, all Gmail accounts that have not registered activity for two years will be removed. Account activity isn’t just limited to sending emails. Actions like reading messages, accessing Google Drive, using YouTube, or sharing photos via Google Photos also count as activities. The main intent of this decision is delete unused email addresses and usernames, which were associated with other Google services. This measure will only affect personal accounts, excluding those affiliated with corporate entities, educational institutions or employees. Additionally, accounts used for Google Play Store purchases or those associated with digital gift cards with remaining credit will not be subject to this deactivation.

From December 1, 2023, Google will begin deleting all content and data relating to accounts deemed inactive. This will not be limited to emails, but will extend to all files linked to the account. Google ensures that, before proceeding with these deletions, it will send notifications to both primary and secondary accounts, if they exist. Google’s official statement clarifies: “Per our policies, we reserve the right to remove your data if your account remains inactive for a period of two years. Following these guidelines, inactive accounts will be deleted by the 1st December 2023”.