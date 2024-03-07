The communication came through an official blog post: as he explains Google this will be possible thanks to the improvement of the algorithms used to classify websites and their contents.

Google confirmed it : the penalties for content generated by artificial intelligence with the sole purpose of climbing the list begin SERP (Search Engine Results Page). The objective behind this choice is to make user searches better: by removing links to articles generated only to “steal” clicks; the quality of what people view online should benefit.

Here's which items will be blocked

Google is preparing to penalize sites that abuse artificial intelligence to create content

The changes that will come into force and that will change the way in which articles are seen by Google will focus on three types of content: the first are those defined by the company as articles with the aim of exploiting AI tools to make clickbait news. The other two activities that will be penalized are abuse of reputation of the site and the abuse of expired web domains. In this case we are talking about the practice that sees expired sites become receptacles for spam of all kinds to gain ranking.

The released note states: “We will consider third-party content of very low value, produced primarily for classification purposes and without careful oversight of the website owner, to be spam.”.

Spam will therefore also include those sites purchased after they have expired, only with the intention of improving the positioning of low-quality content, and low-quality off-target articles published on high-reputation sites.

These changes will come into force on May 5th, effectively fitting into the new guidelines which Google is updating to adapt to the presence of content generated or supported by Artificial Intelligence tools, but site owners will immediately be given the opportunity to make any necessary changes.