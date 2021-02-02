Google has agreed to pay $ 3.8 million for discriminatory treatment of women and Asians. This is stated on the website of the US Department of Labor.

The audit found that some corporate branches paid men and women differently and did not hire Asians. Google was also ordered to create a $ 1.25 million special fund. The funds from it will have to be used to adjust the salaries of employees over the next five years. The company promised to do everything possible to prevent unequal treatment of employees and job applicants in the future.

Earlier it was reported that the US Department of Justice is investigating the case against the head of SpaceX Elon Musk. The company is suspected of discriminating against immigrants when hiring. The authorities required SpaceX to provide information on the citizenship and status of their employees in the United States. The company’s management refused to do this. As a result, the Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit.

In one of the latest studies from Oregon State University (USA), scientists estimated the financial losses of companies due to gender preferences in hiring. Using the example of a Fortune 500 firm (which includes the 500 largest American corporations by total income), scientists have found that it can lose up to $ 2.8 million a year due to employee discrimination.