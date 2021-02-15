The web giants will pay Australian press companies for the use of content, if the agreement promoted by the Government is closed and that would lead to Google and Facebook to disburse a millionaire compensation.

If materialized, it would be the first time that the big web technology companies agree to pay newspapers and journalists for the news they write and publish online.

These publications generate a traffic of advertising income for the coffers of those giants of virtual space, which should now be distributed in Australia. An agreement that will surely have global implications.

Google and Facebook are very close to an agreement with the Australian media, which for months have been asking for remuneration for the use of its content by the great digital players.

There is talk of compensation that could amount to hundreds of millions of dollars a year, according to estimates by the main Australian publishing groups, News Corp and Nine Entertainment Oxygen for the collection boxes of a sector in financial trouble, since even before the pandemic, and of course a paradigm shift for the digital field.

It is a tsunami that, on the one hand, exhausted the sources of support of the traditional media and, on the other hand, diverted most of revenue from advertising towards the large platforms that drive content traffic.

Australian Government support



Scott Morrison, Australian Prime Minister, Reuters Photo

The agreement is strongly recommended by the Australian government, which is studying a binding code of conduct for social networks capable of protecting traditional media In Australia, dozens of newspapers have already been closed and hundreds of journalists have been fired, but the government took the battle on its own to prevent the Internet giants from devouring the information world entirely.

The initiative initially caused a stir and obfuscation among the tech giants, which have come to threaten to leave Australia, such as Google. But, now it would be close to a compromise that “would transform the Australian media landscape“according to that country’s Secretary of the Treasury, Josh Frydenberg.

Talks with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google CEO Sundar Pichai have resulted in “big progress over the weekend“the official announced.

The binding code of conduct drawn up by the Australian government allows Google and Facebook to negotiate a fee for each medium to share their content. If no agreement is found, there would be a solution through arbitration.

Europe follows closely

The European community has already applied sanctions to Facebook. AFP photo

A mechanism – it would be the first in the world in this field – that is also observed with interest in Europe. The 2019 Copyright Directive already provided a form of compensation for media by the big names in Silicon Valley, but it still appears as too weak a weapon for several MEPs.

Now also in Brussels there are those who would like to force large technologies to pay for the news they publish, modifying the rules proposed by the European Commission to regulate digital services.

It all started in Australia, following the recommendations of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission set out in December 2019 in a report on the impact of search engines and social networks on the advertising and media market.

The report highlights that digital platforms in Australia accounted for 51 percent of advertising spending in 2017 after double your stake in the previous five years at the expense of printed publications, which in the same period went from 33 to 12 percent of spending.

Facebook, the most popular social network in Australia, has 17 million monthly users in the country, 68 percent of its population, while Instagram, the second with the most followers and owned by Facebook, has 11 million more.

Google accumulated in 2017 90 percent of search traffic from computers in Australia and 98 percent from mobile phones.

SL