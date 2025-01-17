Google has pointed out that does not plan to add data verification systems in their search results, as well as in their YouTube videos, despite the European Union’s intention to make its code of practice on disinformation mandatory, as this is a guideline that “is neither appropriate nor effective” for their services.

This has been indicated by Google’s president of global affairs, Kent Walker, in a letter addressed to the deputy director general of the content and technology department of the European Commission, Renate Nikolay, as has been learned by the media Axios, who has had access to said note.

In it, Walker clarifies that the fact-checking integration required by the new disinformation code of practices “is neither appropriate nor effective.” for your servicesso they will not integrate it in the future.

The European Commission has a code of practice on disinformation that was initially created in 2018. Later, after a review process, a new code was approved in June 2022, which became part of a broader framework, as it is contemplated in the Digital Services Act (DSA).









This code has different tools to fight misinformation on the main online platforms, in order to mitigate its risks to protect user rights promoting transparency. Thus, the code suggests demonetizing the spread of disinformation, guaranteeing the transparency of political advertising and improving cooperation with fact-checkers, as indicated by the European Commission on its website.

Specifically, in the case of Google, this code would require the incorporation of data verification results that would be displayed with search results, as well as in YouTube videos. In addition, it would also force the technology company to incorporate data verification into its classification systems and algorithms.

With the latter, the verification system would be used to, based on the data included in the result, check if they are correct or notand classify or delete them automatically.

Taking this into account, Google has indicated that it already has its own effective methods to combat misinformation. In this sense, Walker recalled in his letter that, during the “unprecedented period of global elections”, which took place during 2024, Google carried out successful content moderation.

Likewise, he has also made reference to the function that was launched last year on YouTube, with which users can add contextual information to videos in the form of notes. As indicated, this tool has “significant potential” for users, since it helps to put on the table content that is false and avoid misunderstandings among viewers.

The manager has also stressed that Google will continue to invest in content moderation technologies, such as the self-developed SynthID watermarks, which add digital marks to the pixels of images generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

With all this, although Google was one of the companies that signed the code of practices on disinformation in 2022, Walker has announced that the technology company will cease all commitments related to content verification before it becomes a mandatory code due to the DSA.