Google is going to launch a new application that will be called Essentials and will work with Windows 11What’s the joke behind this new feature? It will be a direct gateway to some apps like Messages and Photos.

The new application of Essential of Google will now be available on HP Windows laptops.

In addition to having a sort of shortcut to the photos you have online and sending messages, you can also access Docs, Sheets, Drive, Nearby Share and One with a 2-month trial.

Now, HP is going all out with this application, as it will be included in the Envy, Pavillion and even Omen gaming laptops.

The online search company, which owns YouTube and more, also says Essentials won’t be intrusive and can be easily removed.

The thing is that they don’t tell you if you’ll be able to download it later, just in case you decide to get it back. Although in a reinstallation, it will surely appear again.

Google Essentials will be the gateway to Android gaming

One of the features that they sold us with Windows 11 at the time is that you were going to be able to enter the store Google Play and download apps from Androidall this thanks to a mobile security chip that is available on motherboards – even that is a requirement for the installation of the operating system -.

Now, don’t lose sight of the fact that you will be able to play Clash of Clans on your computer, which will certainly be appealing to some people. If they can get us to play Pokémon Unite that way, we’re going to be very excited.

What do you think about this new initiative? Will you eventually install it on your computer?