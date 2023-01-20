Winter is being difficult for technology companies. After the layoffs announced on Amazon, Meta and Twitter, this week Microsoft launched the process to fire 10,000 people. And this Friday it was Google’s turn after the CEO of the parent company Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, sent a letter to employees announcing the dismissal of 12,000 workers, which will mean cutting 6% of the total of the workforce worldwide.

Pichai takes “full responsibility for the decisions that have led us here” in an email he sent this morning. He explains that in the United States the affected employees have already been contacted by email, but that the process will take longer in the rest of the countries “due to local laws and practices.” The company does not provide information at the moment on how this decision will affect Spain.

The executive explained that in the last two years the multinational had undertaken a hiring policy “to match and feed” the spectacular growth experienced in that period. “We hire for a different economic reality than the one we face today,” he acknowledged. In this sense, it has specified that the roles to be eliminated reflect the result of a rigorous review carried out in all areas and functions to guarantee that they respond to the main priorities of the company and “cover Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions ».

The company has ensured that they will pay two months of salary to those affected until they leave the company, they will be compensated with 16 weeks of salary for each year at Google and six months of health insurance, as well as job placement services.

“As a company of almost 25 years, we are forced to go through difficult economic cycles. These are important times to sharpen our focus, redesign our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities,” says Pichai, who postponed a meeting with employees until next Monday.