Companies will receive resources according to their needs; In addition to money, workshops and mentoring are planned

O Google will invest resources in startups founded or led by black people in Brazil. 10 companies from different sectors and states were selected.

The initiative is part of the Black Founders Fund. According to Google, R$16 million has already been invested in the program, benefiting 66 companies in total.

Read the selected companies:

Connect Tech: software that integrates and optimizes the management system, CRM and marketplace into the online sales process;

software that integrates and optimizes the management system, CRM and marketplace into the online sales process; Fitinsur: platform that offers services for insurance sales and management, enabling flexibility and agility in generating customized experiences, promoting scalability for all agents in the insurance market;

platform that offers services for insurance sales and management, enabling flexibility and agility in generating customized experiences, promoting scalability for all agents in the insurance market; Infleet: autotech that simplifies fleet management and operational control, offering route planning, maintenance, supply, monitoring, telemetry and video telemetry;

autotech that simplifies fleet management and operational control, offering route planning, maintenance, supply, monitoring, telemetry and video telemetry; I delivered: startup specialized in product collection and delivery, which makes logistics accessible and efficient for companies, retailers and marketplaces, connecting them to a network of logistics partners;

startup specialized in product collection and delivery, which makes logistics accessible and efficient for companies, retailers and marketplaces, connecting them to a network of logistics partners; Logstore: e-commerce processor that integrates physical and digital retail through SaaS (software as a service) platforms;

e-commerce processor that integrates physical and digital retail through SaaS (software as a service) platforms; Lovel: HR Tech solution specialized in hiring technology professionals;

HR Tech solution specialized in hiring technology professionals; Metha Energia: energytech that connects residential consumers to renewable energy plants;

energytech that connects residential consumers to renewable energy plants; Shooju: customizable Data as a Service (DaaS) platform that manages company data in order to add value throughout the chain;

customizable Data as a Service (DaaS) platform that manages company data in order to add value throughout the chain; Turn2C: fintech that develops personalized consortiums to help customers acquire a good or service in a safe and simplified way;

fintech that develops personalized consortiums to help customers acquire a good or service in a safe and simplified way; Zentek: startup in the assistance and insurance area that helps fintechs and insurance companies increase the retention and monetization of their customer base, with a focus on relationships.

Google did not disclose the total amount invested in the 3rd class of Black Founders Fundbut informed that participating startups will receive investments according to their needs.

In addition to investments, companies will receive credits on Google products, workshops and individual mentoring that can be remote or in-person. The initiative also helps to provide protection for selected startups and connect them to other programs.

Startups from all over the country can register at any time on the Black Founders Fund. Registration is always open, but selection is carried out at specific times. To register, click here.

To apply for the Black Founders Fund, startups must offer a solution created based on technology and already have a business in operation, that is, have a product launched for some users and potential customers. It is also necessary to indicate how the company plans to use the resource.

Artificial intelligence

Google also selected Brazilian research projects on the use of artificial intelligence. The NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) VoteLGBT was selected first, with an AI project that seeks to identify attacks against the LGBTQIA+ population on the internet, especially on social media, and report them to the authorities.

The platform will invest R$1.5 million through Google.org, Google’s philanthropic institution, in Brazilian projects. The fund is part of the Digital Futures Project, created to stimulate researchers and global initiatives on artificial intelligence.