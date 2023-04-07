MontereyGoogle plans to add conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) features to its main search engine, CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed, as it grapples with pressure from chatbots like ChatGPT and broader business issues.

Advances in AI would boost Google’s ability to answer a variety of search queries, Pichai said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

He dismissed the idea that chatbots pose a threat to Google’s search business, which accounts for more than half of parent Alphabet’s revenue.

“The opportunity space, if anything, is bigger than before,” said Pichai, who also runs Alphabet.

Google has long been a leader in developing computer programs called Extended Language Models (LLMs), which can process and respond to natural language prompts with human-like prose, but has yet to use technology to influence how people use search, something Pichai said he would change.

“Will people be able to ask Google questions and interact with LLMs in the context of the search? Absolutely,” he said.

With Microsoft already implementing the technology behind the ChatGPT system in its Bing search engine, Pichai faces one of the biggest threats to Google’s core business in years and also pressure from investors to cut costs.

Pichai said Google has yet to meet the goal of becoming 20 percent more productive, a goal it set in September.

Last week, Ruth Porat, Google’s chief financial officer, told employees to expect more spending cuts in areas ranging from canteens to computing infrastructure, which is essential for developing and running powerful AI algorithms.

“We are definitely focusing on creating lasting savings,” Pichai said, “we are pleased with the progress, but there is more work to be done.”

Google has pushed ahead with its AI efforts despite cost cuts, accelerating work on new products after the huge success of ChatGPT.

The company is testing several new search products, including versions that allow users to ask follow-up questions to their original queries, Pichai said.

Google has begun testing new AI features within Gmail and other work-related products, while Microsoft has moved to offer AI beyond Bing for use in some of its business software tools.

The stakes in the AI ​​search race are particularly high for Pichai.

Search ads remain Google’s biggest moneymaker, generating $162 billion in revenue last year.