It seems that Google is going to take the security of its applications very seriouslyThis is after the presence of multiple viruses was detected in many of the virtual platforms for Android devices in previous months.

No one can deny that in recent years, technology seems to be advancing at an astonishing speed. However, what is most worrying about this situation is that, at the same time, the Criminals have found their favorite place to commit crimes in cybernetic and virtual space.

Just a few days ago it was announced that a cyber security company detected the presence of malware in dozens of applications that were available for download on the Google Play Store.

Faced with this situation, Google has launched a program through which users of Android devices can earn up to 30 thousand dollars (534 thousand 300 Mexican pesos, at today’s exchange rate) in case they find security flaws in their applications.

Despite the fact that many could be excited about the idea of ​​pocketing thousands of dollars just by finding security flaws in apps for the Android operating system, the truth is that it is not an easy task.

It is in this way that Google, at present, has active the program called “Vulnerability Reward Program”through which the technology company offers different amounts of money for identifying errors in the security of its applications.

At this point, it must be made clear that not any flaw found in the security of the Play Store applications will give the user $30,000, since the amount will depend on the type of problem you findIn other words, the severity of the failures will be the metric that will determine how much the US giant will deposit with you.

It is so that in order to aspire to Google to give you more than 500 thousand Mexican pesos, you will have to find a category 1 security error, also known as “Arbitrary Code Execution” within “Remote/No User Interaction”. In this way, less worrisome problems will have a lower value.

To find out more details about this Google program that allows anyone to earn thousands of dollars, the company has enabled a web page where it gives more specifications about it, just type the name of the program in the search engine.