Users began to receive emails from Google in which they are asked to review the content they have on their Album Archiveby clicking on the link you are sent to a page with photos sent through hangouts a pop-up notification appears saying: The Photo Archive will no longer be available. Photos and videos that you can see here will no longer be available as of July 19, 2023. You can use takeout to download the photos until then.

The reason why is unknown at this time. Google have made this decision, this may be simply because they discontinued the app or because of the little use that is made of it. The mail that users are receiving says.

Hello,

You are receiving this email because you recently saw the Album Archive or because you have visible content of the Album Archive. As of July 19, 2023 the Album Archive will no longer be available. We recommend you use Google Takeout to download a copy of your information Album Archive until then.

Today the Album Archive allows you to view and manage your album content for some Google products within the Album Archive.

However, some of the content that was only available on the Album Archive will be removed as of June 19, including:

Rare cases of little thumbnails and comments or likes on the album.

some information from Google Hangouts of the Album Archive.

Background images uploaded to the Gmail theme gallery before 2018

If you wish to access this information, please create a copy of it using Google Takeout. when the Album Archive is no longer available, you can continue to use these Google products to view and manage content directly.

So, if you receive the email, just click on Album Archive, there is a hyperlink in the email and check the folders and the images that you have there, those are the ones that are going to disappear. If you are interested in saving something, download it with Google Takout and ready.

Via: gmail

Editor’s note: I was scared when this email arrived, later I checked that they were only the few images that I sent by hangouts because… nobody uses that.