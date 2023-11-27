NY.- Do you have a Google account that you haven’t used in a while? If you don’t want it to disappear, you must log in before the end of the week.

Under Google’s updated inactive account policy, which the tech giant announced in May, accounts that have not been used for at least two years could be deleted. Accounts considered inactive could be deleted starting Friday.

If you have an account that is considered “inactive” and is at risk of being deleted, you should receive notices from Google sent to the email affiliated with that account and your recovery address (if any). But if you’re still getting up to speed with this new policy and want to make sure your content in Google Drive, Docs, Gmail, and more is saved, here’s what you need to know.

Why does Google delete inactive accounts?

In the May announcement, Google attributed the update to its policy on inactive accounts to security concerns.

Accounts that have not been used for a long time are more likely to be compromised, the company said, noting that “forgotten or unattended accounts” typically have old passwords, often lack two-factor authentication, and receive fewer security checks. As a result, these accounts could be stolen and used for spam or other malicious content, as well as identity theft.

How to prevent your account from being deleted?

The easiest way to keep your Google account active (and thus prevent it from being deleted) is to sign in at least once every two years.

Other actions that meet account activity requirements include sending or scrolling through emails, using Google Search, and watching YouTube videos—which are owned by Google—all while signed in to your Google Account. Existing subscriptions set up through your Google Account, including profiles for third-party apps and posts, may also represent activity.

Preserving content in Google Photos requires a specific login. As Google previously announced, Photos content can similarly be deleted after two years of inactivity, meaning you have to open the app from time to time to prevent images from going to the trash.

Are there any exceptions to this policy?

Only personal Google accounts that have not been used for two years or more will be affected by this inactive account update. Accounts created for organizations, such as schools or businesses, will not be affected, Google says.

Can Google account data be saved?

Beyond keeping your Google account active, there are some tools to manage and back up data.

Google Takeout, for example, allows users to download and export data from accounts outside of Google at any time. And its Inactive Account Manager lets you choose what happens to your account and data if it goes inactive, including options to send selected files to trusted contacts or delete the account entirely. Google will also work with immediate family to close a deceased loved one’s account and/or provide some account content, on a case-by-case basis.