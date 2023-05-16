A Google announced that it will delete accounts inactive for 2 years or more. Although the policy will be adopted from this Tuesday (16), the deletion will only happen from December 2023. The measure applies to products such as Gmail, Drive, Google Photos, among others. Read here the company’s statement.

The policy, according to the company, applies only to personal accounts and will not affect accounts of organizations such as schools or companies. The goal is to curb identity theft and unwanted or even malicious content, such as spam.

“Starting this year, if a Google Account has not been used or signed in for at least 2 years, we may delete the account and its content, including content from Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar), YouTube, and Google Photos”said the company in an official statement.

Users must be notified of the account deletion procedure. Google undertakes to send notifications throughout the months prior to cancellation, both to the account email address and to the recovery email (if provided).

How to avoid Google account deletion

Below are activities that can be done when logging in or while logged in to your Google Account:

Reading or sending an email;

Using Google Drive;

Watching a YouTube video;

Downloading an app from the Google Play Store;

Using Google Search;

Using Sign In with Google to sign in to a third-party application or service.