Sundar Pichai stated that initiatives will be done responsibly out of concern for security issues

The CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, said that the company will be bold in the proposals for the race involving AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology, but that it will have responsibility for the initiatives. The executive’s speech was given in an interview to the podcast Hard Fork, from the American newspaper The New York Times.

“You will see us bold and doing things, but we will be very responsible in how we do it”, said the CEO. In the interview, Pichai said he was optimistic about the dispute and the company’s advances, but that he was concerned about the future. Despite the technology being “incredibly beneficial”according to the executive, can also cause profound damage.

In March, Google launched the chatbot Bard, made to compete with the ChatGPT –a tool that uses an artificial intelligence system to write texts and solve problems based on user commands–, from the company OpenAI.

Despite not having been as successful as its competitor, Pichai said that the platform will be updated to a model with more features, such as reasoning and coding, so that the chatbot better answer math questions.

To the Podcast, Pichai also spoke about the letter made by billionaire and founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, and the more than 1,000 researchers asking for a 6-month break in research on artificial intelligence. The letter was released on Wednesday (29.mar) and mentions possible “great risks to humanity”.

The petition warns that AI can bring profound changes to the planet and must be planned and managed with care and resources commensurate with the demands that this type of technology requires.

Pichai said he did not fully agree with the content of the letter, but said he found Musk’s concern for the issue of security important when it comes to artificial intelligence devices.