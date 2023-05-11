The race to get artificial intelligence (AI) more innovative is just beginning and it is already too close, because Google has just announced the complete renewal of Bard, its artificial intelligence.

After the implementation of AI in different services, especially ChatGPT, Microsoft He managed to put the subject of artificial intelligence within the reach of ordinary people.

And despite the fact that in recent months these technological tools have made great advances, at the same time they have not been spared from criticism and accusations from different sectors. The warnings about the danger that these can represent have even been exposed by their creators.

“I’m sure the AI ​​will be used by bad actors and yes, it will cause real damage. It can cause a lot of damage in the hands of spammers with elections and so on,” warned the Microsoft Chief Economist Michael Schawraza few days ago.

All in all, the race to get the most advanced, innovative, and useful artificial intelligence is still going strong, so much so that Google has decided to completely revamp its own: Bard.

It will be necessary to remember that it was a few weeks ago when alphabet officially launched its artificial intelligence, after months ago it was harshly criticized by users and experts for presenting multiple errors.

Now, with the announcement of improvements and integrations to Bard, Google wants to be a real competition for Microsoft, the technology giant that has managed to attract many users after the integration of AI ChatGPT to its services.

It was so, in the Google I/O conference It was announced that the objective of the American technology company is to focus on AI by implementing innovations based on these technological tools.

In this sense, it was reported that Bard, his generative AI, will have the ability to generate code by itself, at the same time that it will not only be limited to creation, but the tool will be able to review an already written code to locate possible errors and correct it.

In this vein, it was detailed that Bard may work with 20 different programming languageshighlighting Pyton, ASP.NET, HTML/CSS, Ruby or Swift, among more than a dozen others.

Likewise, the American company also made it publicly known that its AI will be able to identify what is in an image, thanks to the fact that it will be integrated with Google Lens, with which you will be able to know its content and generate related texts.

For his part, AI will be integrated into Workspacewhich will be of great help to users, as it will help to create documents in Docs, generate presentations in a short time or structure tables in Sheets with few commands.

In addition, as already anticipated, Google’s plans are to integrate artificial intelligence into its seekerwhich would be offering searches with more information and relevant answers.

As if that were not enough, it was announced that Bard will begin its expansion outside the United States, since in the coming months users of more than 180 countries will be able to use generative AI, while it will gradually be available in more than 40 languagesalthough at the moment it is only in English.