We usually talk about Chrome as the king of browsers or, at least, as the undisputed leader of the current generation. Its market share supports it. However, the browser that has truly changed the landscape like no other before is Chromium, Chrome’s free base on which the most popular browsers are currently developed with the exception of Firefox.

It is true that Chromium is not popular by itself, because beyond Linux it is not an option that is promoted or that is easily accessible in a common way. All in all, Chromium is not just a base project, but a complete browser. Thus, some of its derivatives simply change the design and branding from Chromium to offer your “own” solution.

That is, there are derivatives of Chromium that are a total clone of Chromium and by extension of Chrome, exactly the same in functions, including the browser’s synchronization system. But what was given is going to end, and it is that Google is not for the work of allow third parties to use internal APIs that “they are only designed for the use of Google”.

This detail of the internal APIs is important, because it is the distinguishing element between Chromium / Chrome and the derivatives that we all know: they all use the same web rendering engine and JavaScript, they are all compatible with most browser extensions, as well as many other Chromium features, but not others. This is something that heavy users of Google services who have tried to use other browsers know well.

For example, only with Chrome (or Chromium) extensions work -official or not- that make use of APIs connected to services such as Google Tasks or Google Keep, which also require user identification.

For security reasons, Google will block access to these APIs in browsers derived from Chromium, preventing, among other functions, the synchronization of data between different devices. It will be from the next March 15 when the company closes the tap, although they ensure that users will not lose any data, since all information will remain available in the same browser. Of course, there will be no possibility of synchronizing anything.

Are you one of those who use Chromium derivatives like Microsoft Edge, Brave, Opera or Vivaldi? So don’t worry, this doesn’t go with you: all these browsers have implemented their own synchronization systems, which have nothing to do with Google’s.