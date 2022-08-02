Duo is an application of Google which works for making video calls. However, with the appearance of other options, this was somewhat forgotten. Now, his creative company is ready to say goodbye. Since it is warning users that it will soon disappear.

In the very near future, the Duo app will be integrated into Meet. That is why users who try to use the previous one are receiving a message. This indicates that Meet will become the only way to make official Google video calls.

Since last June it was announced that Duo and Meet would become a single application. The transformation began to take place with an update released on July 11. Little by little, their characteristics will be combined until there is only one left.

Source: Google

Google hasn’t given an exact date for when Duo’s demise might end, though it likely won’t be long.. On a support page, the company assures that the best parts of the application will be kept when it goes to Meet.

The goal of removing Duo it goes beyond stopping support. With its union with Meet, they seek to create a fairly complete application for video calls and with different configurations. In addition, it will help simplify the company’s catalog of applications.

Google Duo will not be the only one to disappear soon

In addition to Duo, Google also plans to remove your app from Hangouts . This instant messaging tool will become part of gmail through their chats. It seems that the company wants to condense as much as possible, perhaps to attract more users.

Source: Google

All those applications come from the factory on the devices Android. So your users would benefit from having just a couple doing the tasks they need. Perhaps in time others will be revealed that will leave the individual functioning to create other fusions. did you use Duo? Tell us in the comments.

