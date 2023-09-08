Google will soon require that political advertising using artificial intelligence be accompanied by an important clarification in case the images or sounds have been synthetically altered.

AI-powered election advertising that appears on YouTube and other Google platforms that changes the appearance of people or modifies events must include a disclaimer located somewhere users can notice it, the company said in a statement. updating its political content policy this week.

The new rule will take effect in mid-November, just under a year before the US presidential election. It will also affect campaign ads ahead of next year’s elections in India, South Africa, the European Union and other regions where Google already has a verification process for political advertising.

While fake images, video, or audio clips aren’t new to political advertising, generative artificial intelligence tools are making it easier and more realistic. Some presidential campaigns in the 2024 race, including that of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are already using the technology.

The Republican National Committee published an ad generated entirely by artificial intelligence in April that purported to show the future of the United States if President Joe Biden is re-elected. He used fake but realistic photographs showing boarded up business fronts, armored military patrols on the streets and waves of immigrants creating panic.

In June, the DeSantis campaign shared ads against his Republican primary opponent, Donald Trump, using artificial intelligence-generated footage of the former president embracing infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Last month, the Federal Election Commission began a process to potentially regulate artificial intelligence-generated “deepfakes” in political advertising ahead of the 2024 election. This type of fake content can include the synthetic voice of politicians saying something that they never said

US Senator Amy Klobuchar, a co-sponsor of the pending bill that would seek clarification on misleading AI-generated advertising, said in a statement that Google’s announcement represented a step in the right direction, but that “we cannot rely solely on commitments volunteers”.

Several states have also discussed or passed laws related to deepfake technology.

Google will not completely ban artificial intelligence in political advertising. Exceptions include synthetic content altered or generated in a way that has no consequence for the claims made in the ad. Artificial intelligence can also be used in editing techniques such as image resizing, cropping, color, flaw correction, or background editing.

The ban will cover election advertising on Google-owned platforms, especially YouTube, as well as on external websites that are part of Google’s content network.

Google’s action could put pressure on other platforms to follow suit. Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta does not have a rule specifically targeting AI-powered political advertising, but it already restricts “false, manipulated or morphed” audio and images that are used to spread false information. TikTok does not allow any political ads. For its part, X — formerly Twitter — did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.