Google will also pass on to its Ads clients, its digital advertising service, a part of the Tax on Certain Digital Services (IDSD), popularly known as Google rate, which has taxed large technology companies since January with 3% of the income obtained from their digital services in Spain. As of May 1, the internet company will charge a 2% surcharge to all its customers for Google Ads ads published in the country, as announced to users of this service this Wednesday.

The search engine company thus joins Amazon Spain, which already announced in January that it will transfer the 3% tax to companies that sell through its platform from April 1. In the case of Google, only a 2% surcharge applies.

The surcharge will apply to ads served in Spain, regardless of where the advertiser has its headquarters, that is, it will affect both Spanish companies and those from the rest of the world as long as they are advertised in Spain. “Taxes on Certain Digital Services increase the cost of digital advertising, which is why we have informed our clients that, as of May 1, 2021, we will add a surcharge to the invoices related to advertisements served in Spain. This additional charge is intended to cover part of the costs associated with compliance with the Taxes on Digital Services in force in Spain ”, sources from Google Spain have indicated.

It is not the first time that Google has decided to apply a surcharge in countries where additional fees are established for digital services. The American multinational has established additional charges in the United Kingdom (2%), Austria (5%) or Turkey (5%) since November 1, 2020.

“We will continue to pay all the taxes that correspond to us both in Spain and in the rest of the countries in which we operate and we encourage governments globally to carry out an international tax reform instead of implementing unilateral taxes,” added Google.

The company has once again emphasized that it is in favor of an international tax reform within the framework of the OECD. “We do not believe that a set of unilateral and country-specific taxes (on income rather than profits) is the best way forward,” adds Google, which ensures that taxes should be applied “fairly to all industries. and countries of origin ”.

Google, which invoices all its Spanish business in Ireland, provides commercial support services to the Irish and North American parent company through Google Spain. The subsidiary received 104 million euros from its parent company and only client in 2018 – the last year for which there are registered accounts – obtained a profit of 20 million and paid 6.8 million in corporate tax, 24% less than the previous year. although it is estimated that total revenues from digital advertising amounted to 900 million.

A controversial rate

The PSOE-Podemos coalition government always had among its plans the approval of a digital tax, aimed at modernizing the tax system and adapting it to the rise of technology businesses. Although the Google rate Spanish has entered into force on January 16, its first settlement has been postponed to the second quarter of this year due to delays in regulatory developments.

The new tax will tax online advertising services, intermediation on-line and the sale of data generated thanks to information provided by the user during their activity or the sale of metadata. But it is only aimed at large companies: it will have to be paid by companies that have global revenues above 750 million euros and a turnover in Spain of more than three million. With this tax, the Government plans to collect 968 million euros. This was the estimate he had at the beginning of last year, before the pandemic broke out, and which he has not updated.

At the same time, negotiations continue within the OECD to see the light of a Google rate global. The body accepted in 2017 the G20 commission to reform international tax rules in a world in which data has become a new raw material of inestimable value and in which technology companies establish their main headquarters in countries with lax taxation . The OECD has set itself the goal of having a universal digital tax ready by 2020. Its forecasts, however, have not been met. Added to the complexity of finding a balance that would bring more than 130 states together, last year the outbreak of the pandemic and the decision of the US administration of Donald Trump to leave the negotiations were added.

With the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House it seems that the clouds are clearing. The United States is the country where the main technology companies are based, and an agreement that did not have their presence would not make sense. The new Democratic Administration has already shown itself more likely to advance negotiations on international tax reform, as the new US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dropped last week at a G20 meeting.

The Spanish Government, for its part, has assured on more than one occasion that when an agreement is reached on a global scale it will adapt its tax to the new rules. But he has also made it clear that, in the meantime, he will not give up taxing the businesses of big technology through a Google rate national, a path that other European countries have already taken. The OECD expects to have a project ready by the middle of this year. If it fails again, Brussels has assured that it will take the initiative to launch a community digital tax.