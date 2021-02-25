Google announced Wednesday that it will introduce a new feature in the Android operating system. Cell phones will have security improvements through password checking, similar to the one that operates in the web browser. In addition, it will allow to manage the sending of messages by means of its programming in the convenient hour.

Android phones from version 9 will have a new security feature, the password check, which will allow to know if the access credentials were exposed in any registered security breach.

This verification system works with the credentials saved in the Google account, at the moment the user is going to access an ‘online’ service and uses autocomplete.

Basically the company contrast those credentials with a known list of compromised passwords and in case of finding a match, it displays an alert and the steps to follow to modify it.

The Messages app introduced the feature that allows schedule the sending of a message. This allows you to write it down and set a later delivery date or time, more appropriate for the recipient, as Google explains on its official blog.

Another novelty that Android phones receive is the new version of Talkback, the screen reader designed for the blind or visually impaired, which now supports gesture interaction.

They also introduce 25 new voice commandssuch as “search” to locate text on the screen, or “increase speed” for faster reading.

The functions of Assistant for Android, to offer more hands-free options. With this novelty, users now can say a voice command without having to unlock the screen nor have to be next to.

These developments are in addition to others from Google, such as dark mode in Maps, and even added new functions in Android Auto “to enjoy driving more.”

Android 12 already has its version for developers

On the other hand, Google gave details of the operating system that will soon come to phones. The first preview version of Android 12 for developers is now available, with the aim of testing new features and APIs to improve the operating system before its commercial launch starting in August.

Android 12 includes new features that developers must test, and adapt to applications, to offer a balance of the experience. Your answers will help finalize the system version before it reaches end users, as listed on the official website.

Android 12, the Google software that comes on cell phones.

One such change concerns the immersive mode, which “makes gesture navigation easier and more consistent.” It also introduces for the AVIF image format, haptic effects of audio files using the vibration function of the mobile, and improvements in WiFi Aware, a protocol that allows locating and identifying nearby devices.

In terms of privacy, Android 12 “further restricts” access to the MAC address – the unique identifier of the network card of each device – “for all applications that do not belong to the system.” And in security, “touch events” – touches – that are not trusted will be blocked.

Along with some of the novelties that developers may find, the company has included a roadmap, which is expected to be followed by the beta version from mid-April or May, and sometime in August or September, the final version.

SL