Ipsos, a global market research company, released this Wednesday (19) the 10th edition of the survey The Most Influential Brands, which highlighted the debut of WhatsApp in the ranking. The instant messaging application appears in second place, behind only Google, which leads the list for the tenth consecutive year.

The companies that complete the top 10 are: YouTube, Instagram, Amazon, Samsung, O Boticário, Netflix, Nubank, MasterCard and Natura. The survey evaluates the most influential brands in consumers’ daily lives and behavior in six dimensions: Innovation, Trust, Presence, Empathy, Engagement and Social and Environmental Responsibility.

The panel discussion was attended by Beatriz Bottesi, Head of Marketing Latam at Meta, Maria Paula Fonseca, Director of the Brand CoE at Natura, Maia Mau, Marketing Director at Google in Brazil and Juliana Roschel, Head of Marketing and Growth at Nubank, for a conversation about the influence and success of brands.

For Calliari, although the pandemic has affected the behavior and relationship of consumers with brands, the survey results show that some companies were able to adapt and stood out in a challenging scenario.