Just as technology advances by leaps and bounds, in the same way criminals have found a way to make their own in cyberspace, managing, day after day, to steal data and sensitive information from thousands of people.

Fortunately, Google, as well as other major technology companies, has launched a function that seeks to prevent people from falling for fraud spread by electronic means, and, in particular, by its services.

And it is that recently it has begun to be implemented in gmailGoogle’s email service, the famous blue verification tick, which is used to, as its name indicates, verify that the sender is who he claims to be, that is, companies and important people.

This measure recently taken by the United States technology giant is part of the responses that these types of companies have implemented to deal with the increase in cyberfraud that is flooding the Internet.

It is in this way that, by copying important social networks and apps, such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, Gmail It already has its own blue checkmarks that indicate to users that the sender is someone authentic and not a scammer or cybercriminal.

It was from last Wednesday, May 3 of this year, when Google email users began to receive emails from company accounts or people who have verified accounts..

However, it will be necessary to remember that for some time the American technology company had implemented to its services the system of “Brand Indicators for the Identification of Messages (BIMIfor its acronym in English), which allows companies to use their logo as an avatar for their Gmail account, after they have verified their identity.

It is through these measures that Google, through Gmail, seeks to deal with the enormous amount of cyberfraud that circulates every day through cybernetworks, such as the well-known phishing, where criminals use, precisely, emails infected with viruses, which are used to steal all kinds of information, from personal to financial.