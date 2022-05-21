A Google team dedicated to experimental projects developed Little Signals, a concept that integrates a device that emits notifications discreetly, avoiding causing anxiety in users. The goal is to use soft sounds, light changes, shadows, or puffs of air to let you know that a message has arrived or activate a reminder.

+ Anxiety: Brazil sells 123 thousand boxes of black tarja medicine per day

Google has created six devices that replicate the movement and way of acting of everyday objects, in order to integrate notifications in a known environment and not cause disruption or surprises to users. In one of the concepts, we see a small device with a metal arm that taps a bottle of pills to remind the user that it is time to take them.

In another we see a kind of spray of air coming out to alert the user of any situation, such as the entry of a message. There is still no indication as to whether these concepts will ever see the light of day and become commercial products. Watch the video prepared by the team.

The post Google wants to combat anxiety caused by notifications appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Google #fight #notification #anxiety