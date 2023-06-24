Google he intends to carry on YouTube a line of games accessible instantlyalong the lines of what was promised at the time of Stadia: the Wall Street Journal reports it, adding that the name of the project is Playables.

The idea would be precisely to relaunch one of the features initially advertised for Google Stadia but practically never materialized, namely the possibility of Instantly launch a game you are watching a trailer or livestreambut smaller.

Available on PC, iOS and Android, the feature in question is currently under internal testing and would be part of the plans of YouTube CEO, Neal Mohan, determined to identify new, possible growth areas for the platform.

When asked about it, Google did not go too far: “Gaming has long been one of YouTube’s interests and we are continuously experimenting with new features, but we have nothing to announce at this time,” said a company spokesperson.