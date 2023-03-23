Large technology companies are focused on developing and improving artificial intelligences (AI). Thus, this week Google launched “Bard”, the chatbot with which it seeks to compete against Microsoft “ChatGPT”.

It was last November 2022 when Microsoft presented ChatGPT, an AI developed by the OpenAI company, but it was not until 2023 when the technology giant integrated it to “Bing”your web browser.

Meanwhile, while the company created by Bill Gates was looking for a way to integrate the chatbot into its services, Google focused its batteries on the development of its own artificial intelligence, from which Bard was born, although at first it had flaws that earned it various criticisms.

In this context, we will present below 4 differences between Bard and ChatGPTthe two most popular artificial intelligence to date, and whose companies are fighting to lead the field of technological innovation.

Differences between Bard and ChatGPT

updated data

According “BBC World”Bard, unlike the Microsoft AI, has access to up-to-date information from the internet, as well as a “Google it” buttonwhich refers directly to the search engine.

Meanwhile, the ChatGPT knowledge database only goes up to 2021. An example of its limitation in this regard is that it cannot answer questions about the war in Ukraine started by Russia.

This means that Google’s Bard can give much more accurate information when asked about current events, although the same company has warned that AI can present erroneous data.

Available languages

For his part, up to now, as was specified in these days, Bard is only available in English-speaking countries.that is, currently only Internet users in the United States and the United Kingdom can use the AI.

For its part, Microsoft’s ChatGPT knows several languages, among which stand out the Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, Arabic and, of course, English.

data sources

Another difference between Google AI and ChatGPT is that the former is a direct descendant of an earlier Google language model. named “lamda”which was never fully open to Internet users.

However, it made international headlines when one of the engineers working on the project claimed that his answers were so convincing that he believed the tool was so smart that it had a mind of its own. Said worker was fired for his statements, after Google denied what he stated.

Thus, the power of the artificial intelligence of the world’s most famous search engine makes it possible to verify the name of the sources in which it searches for data, such as Wikipedia.

Over 18 years

Despite the concerns that teachers have expressed about the possibility that their basic education students use chatbots to do their homework, it should be noted that Google’s Bard does not allow people under 18 to use AI.