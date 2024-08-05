Google acted illegally to maintain a monopoly on online search: it was established by US Capital Federal Judge Amit P. Mehtain a decision that strikes at the power of Big Tech and could radically alter the way they do business.

There decision upholds the Justice Department and US states that sued Googleaccusing it of illegally consolidating its dominance, in part, by paying other companies, like Apple and Samsung, billions of dollars a year to have the Menlo Park giant automatically manage searches on their smartphones and web browsers.

«After carefully considering and weighing the testimonies and evidence, the Court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist and has acted like one to maintain its monopoly“, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta wrote today. Google “violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act.”

The company, the judge observes, spent tens of billions of dollars on exclusive contractsto secure a dominant position as the global default search provider on smartphones and web browsers.

These contracts gave it the ability to block potential rivals like Bing and Microsoft’s DuckDuckGo.as the U.S. government argues in a landmark antitrust lawsuit filed during the Trump administration.

Now, according to the judge, that position of power led to anti-competitive behavior which must be stopped. Specifically, Google’s exclusive deals with Apple and other key players in the mobile ecosystem are anti-competitive, Mehta said.

Google also charged high prices for search advertisingwhich reflect its monopolistic power in research, the judge added.