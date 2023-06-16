from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/16/2023 – 1:12 pm

Share



This Friday, the 16th, residents of Baixada Santista, on the coast of São Paulo, and cities in the Vale do Ribeira, inland of the state, felt earthquakes. On social networks, some people reported being alerted to the tremors through their Android devices, Google’s operating system.

In Peruíbe (SP), the e-commerce manager Danilo Campos was one of those notified by his cell phone. “At the time, I thought it was a heavy truck passing by on the street, because it’s very busy here, but soon after I saw the notification on my cell phone, that’s when it hit me”, he says.

+ Google News will launch a new function to customize the feed of followed news

This is possible due to the technology present in Android that can detect tremors around the world and warn device owners in advance. This is because cell phones and other electronic devices have accelerometers, which are chips capable of detecting vibrations and speed. If the Android smartphone detects an earthquake, the device itself sends a signal to Google’s earthquake detection servers, along with the location of the device.

According to Google, the servers “combine information from many cell phones” to confirm the tremor. The devices themselves can detect the vibration and speed of the tremor. After confirmation, Android alerts users in the affected region.

“Android has two types of notifications designed to alert users of an earthquake. Both types of alerts are only sent for earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 or greater..























