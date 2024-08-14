By unveiling the new lineup at Alphabet’s headquarters in Mountainview, California, Google is breaking a tradition that has held for all versions of the Pixel, its flagship smartphone that was first introduced in October 2016, of announcing them in the fall.

The early launch is Google’s latest attempt to keep up with rivals in incorporating AI features into its consumer products, and comes ahead of Apple’s planned launch of a new iPhone in September.

Apple announced in June that it would introduce updates to its devices, including the latest iPhones, that include Apple Intelligence, a set of generative AI features within native apps, as well as ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Special features in Pixel

Among the AI ​​features Google announced Tuesday is one unique to Pixel that lets users search for information stored in screenshots. Android users can also now drag Gemini, Google’s chatbot, over another app to answer questions or create content.

Staffers have done several live demos of Gemini’s new functions, such as the voice chat feature, though an attempt to use the software to compare a concert poster image to a calendar app took three tries and two devices to get working.

The base version of the Pixel 9 with a 6.3-inch screen will start at $799, which is $100 more expensive than the previous model.

The Pixel 9 Pro, which comes with additional features like a better camera, and the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold will both launch in September.

Google will make the new devices available for pre-order on Tuesday.