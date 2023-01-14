As in previous years, the streaming platforms They will continue to be one of the preferred options for consumers, which is why in this note we will tell you what are the 50 TV channels that you can watch totally free on Google TV this 2023.

For many life without Netflix, HBO, Disney+, Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms no longer exist, because to such an extent many prefer to stay at home enjoying their favorite movies, documentaries, and series than go out or go to the movies to see film productions.

However, not everyone has the money to be paying a monthly fee to be able to access the contents of the famous streaming platforms, which is why Google TV announced that it will provide 50 live TV channels at no cost.

Now, given this news, many wonder, what will be the channels of movies, series, cartoons and others that can be seen entirely for free on the content platform of the most famous search engine in the world this 2023? We’ll tell you right away.

The 50 free TV channels on Google TV this 2023

As we mentioned earlier, Google TV offers 50 free TV channels for everyone with access to the streaming platform. According to what was released by the company, the following are the channels that are included in this catalog:

ABC News Live

America’s Test Kitchen

American Classics

The Asylum

Battery Pop

CBC News

chivetv

deal or no deal

Divorce Court

Dry Bar Comedy

FailArmy

Filmrise Free Movies

Hallmark Movies & More

It’s Showtime at the Apollo!

Kevin Hart’s LOL! networks

Love Nature

Maverick Black Cinema

MooviMex

Nature Vision

NBC News Now

Newsmax TV

nosy

The Pet Collective

Power Nation

Reelz

teletubbies

Today All Day

Toon Goggles

usa today

World Poker Tour

Wu Tang Collection TV

Xumo Crime TV

Xumo Movies

Xumo Westerns.

As you may have noticed, Google TV has not yet released some of the channels that can be enjoyed completely free on the content platform, but they will most likely become known as the weeks go by.