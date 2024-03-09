Not even a month ago Google announced that its TV service would be given a makeover, meeting modern demands and style. Said, done, considering that now – at least on Chromecast – an update is starting to roll out which will change the aesthetics of the service.
Obviously we're not talking about a big update, the functions or specifications of the service do not changebut only the graphic aspect, which however seems to follow Google's desire update their own brands (as is happening now with Gmail).
All the aesthetic news of Google TV
The modern look that Google wanted to give to Google TV is given more circular shapes, more studied dimensions and a greater number of contents on the screen. If before there were only 7 applications at the bottom, now there are 10 (also considering the increase in the number of streaming services), and the same thing happens for the contents, where instead of just 4 Suggestedwe find 5.
Among the new features, the presence of buttons Reorderto be able to arrange the order of installed applications as best you want, e Add App. This update, which It is immediately available on Chromecastwill also arrive in the next few months on all TVs compatible with Google TV.
