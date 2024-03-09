Not even a month ago Google announced that its TV service would be given a makeover, meeting modern demands and style. Said, done, considering that now – at least on Chromecast – an update is starting to roll out which will change the aesthetics of the service.

Obviously we're not talking about a big update, the functions or specifications of the service do not changebut only the graphic aspect, which however seems to follow Google's desire update their own brands (as is happening now with Gmail).