We are in the era of smart televisions, however, not everyone has the financial solvency to buy a smart tv, so thinking about it, Google has launched the Google Chromecast with Google TV HDa new cheaper version with fewer features than the Chromecast with Google TV 4K which was taken out a couple of years ago.

In other words, with the above it is clear that the Chromecast with Google TV HD is, in a nutshell, a cheaper version that allows more people to have Android on their old televisions, as well as being, at the same time, the Base Chromecast replacement.

This new device will allow Internet users to install apps and send content to their old television, all with the same remote control, making it highly practical for enjoying the streaming.

With the above, if the old generation television has a suitable HDMI portthe user will simply only have to resort to the TV remote for the power and volume controls and leave everything else in the hands of the Chromecast remote with Google TV HD.

The control of the cheap Chromecast has the correct quality and, in addition to this, what stands out the most is its great ergonomics. In addition to that it comes equipped with volume buttons and direct access to the Google search assistant. Meanwhile, the buttons of the apps are to go directly to YouTube and Netflix.

For its part, being a device that, in essence, is made so that people can spend hours enjoying streaming platforms, the Chromecast with Google TV HD fulfills what it promises, having a Maximum quality up to 1080p with HDR at 60fps.

Also, it comes equipped with HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG2and has the same audio codecs as the 4K model, although with one less video codec, since it lacks Dolby Vision.

As for the interface of the new Chromecast, it is the same as the previous versions, since it has an area of ​​apps, which can be rearranged, and other areas where electronic applications are displayed. Furthermore, being equipped with the Play Storeapps and games can be installed, having the possibility of linking a remote control for the latter.

Finally, just ask the google assistant to answer questions, to put your photos on the screen without having to search for them or to control the home automation devices in the house so that these actions are carried out in the blink of an eye.

