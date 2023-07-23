Who is currently searching Google for the new film Barbie , leading actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling or director Greta Gerwig, gets a special result. Digital fireworks go off on screen, after which the entire page turns Barbie pink. It is by no means the only special effect that Google shows in searches. A selection of the best.

The hype surrounding the highly anticipated film Barbie (★★★ on this site) was already immense, but now even Google is joining in. Also if you search in Dutch: type ‘Barbie Movie’ and you are first presented with drawn flashes of pink, then the page is given a candy cane color makeover. Don’t be alarmed if you see a ‘meteorite’ googles, because then a copy immediately lands on your screen.

The most surprising is the result if you ‘Cha cha slide‘ googelt, the 2000 hit by Mr C The Slide Man (also known as DJ Casper). A microphone appears next to the result of the clip on Google. Click on that and on any subsequent symbol, and the page will show and hear the elements of the chorus. Google the movie ‘Legally blonde‘, then a pink bag will appear. Click on it and Bruiser, the chihuahua of main character Elle Woods, will appear for a visit to the dog salon.

Reese Witherspoon in Legally blonde, with dog ‘Bruiser’. © PR



Fungus, a scary bear or cat paws: more results

– In Australia they like to tell you that in addition to gentle koala bears, there is also a bloodthirsty version that falls from trees and grabs people. That is not true, but google the so-called ‘drop bear‘ and a warning sign appears that you should not click for your safety.

– The infamous fungus from game and TV series The last of us is not dangerous on Google. Search the series or the name ‘cordyceps’click several times on the mushroom that appears on screen and watch your screen turn into a moldy work of art. See also Column | Saving a company in crisis educates as well as an MBA course.

-Google ‘dog’ or ‘cat’ and you get a paw print that you can click on, after which a paw presses on your screen, with sound. By the way, look for you ‘cherry blossom’then you can click on the flower to see leaves fall.

– In the skit Dinner for one from the 1960s, someone repeatedly trips over a tiger skin rug. If you the name googles, you see a tiger head in the picture. Click on it and at the bottom of the screen someone also trips over a rug (with sound). Google the movie ‘Forest Gump‘then you see running figures at the top, a reference to the quote ‘Run, Forest, run!’

If you google Holi-Phagwa, Forrest gump or cherry blossom, you will get a surprise. © AFP/PR/NLBeeld, DDP



– Search ‘dvd screen saver’ and the Google logo bounces across the screen like in DVD player screensavers.

– Google the k-pop band ‘BTS’click on the purple heart and then on the balloons with microphones in them and let the band members talk to you.

– Are you looking for the Hindu Holi festival if ‘Holi Phagwa’ and if you click on the picture, colored powder will be thrown on your screen in the style of the party. See also If it's up to Apple, this latest gadget will radically change the world again

